Gujarat High Court quashes rape case against Swaminarayan sect priest

The woman had earlier alleged that Savani had raped her on two occasions this month in a room adjacent to the Swaminarayan temple at Dabholi under the pretext of helping her financially for her mother's surgery

The Gujarat High Court Tuesday quashed an FIR of rape registered against a priest of the Swaminarayan sect after the woman who had filed a case against him told the court that she didn't want to pursue the matter.

A division bench of justices A S Dave and AY Kogje allowed the petition moved by priest Karan Swarup Babubhai Savani (24) to quash the FIR lodged against him after the woman, who was present in the court Tuesday, submitted an affidavit stating that she had no objection if the FIR is dismissed and that she did not want to pursue the matter.

