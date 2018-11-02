Gujarat ideal state for migrants, has industrial peace: CM Vijay Rupani

national

The chief minister also appealed the FICCI and industrialists to hold their conferences or conventions at the facilities built at the site of the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya, inaugurated by the prime minister Wednesday

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani claimed Thursday that the state has "zero-level unrest" and is considered an "ideal state" for migrants. His comments came weeks after thousands of Hindi-speaking migrants, many of them factory workers, fled the state following attacks targeting them.

Speaking at an event organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) here, Rupani said there is "industrial peace" in the state. "Gujarat has business-friendly atmosphere and zero-level unrest. As a result, Gujarat is considered an ideal state for migration," he said, addressing business delegates of the National Executive Committee of FICCI.

"Gujarat has industrial peace. Due to this favourable working atmosphere, industries are not facing any difficulties here. Industries are reaping benefit of the industrial peace prevailing in Gujarat," Rupani added. He listed various initiatives of his government to encourage investment, and said efforts are also being made to ensure that more local people are employed by the industries. An alleged rape of a 14-month-old girl and the arrest of a worker from Bihar in the case sparked off attacks on Hindi-speaking migrants in the state a few weeks ago.

It led to thousands of migrant workers fleeing the state. During the week-long unrest, mostly in north and central Gujarat, protesters also targeted some factories, alleging that they preferred migrants over the local youth. The chief minister also appealed the FICCI and industrialists to hold their conferences or conventions at the facilities built at the site of the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya, inaugurated by the prime minister Wednesday.

