Gujarat: Man allegedly rapes wife's 10-year-old cousin

A man from Gujarat’s Rajkot was arrested by the police for raping his wife’s minor cousin on pretext of taking her to do the pooja of his newly purchased car.

As per a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, the accused’s wife went to live at her father’s place after some dispute with him.

Sagar Bagmar, assistant superintendent of police, Rajkot Rural, said, "On Thursday, the accused went to the house of his wife's maternal uncle who lives in Virpur in Rajkot. He told him that he had purchased a new car as a surprise for his wife. He requested him to send his 10-year-old daughter with him to Gondal to do the pooja of the new car."

Although the uncle was hesitant, he did not want to defy the wish of their son-in-law, so he agreed. Later, the accused dropped her at his wife’s place in Devchadi village. She was then taken to her own place, in Virpur, where she lost consciousness soon after arriving.

Her parents took her to Virpur government hospital where they were told that she has been raped. As her health started failing, she was referred to Rajkot.

“Instead of taking her to Gondal, the accused raped the girl on the outskirts of Devchadi and dropped her at his in-laws' place. Within two hours of getting the complaint, police nabbed him from his village. He was sent to three days' police remand by the court. We have started interrogation," said a police official.

After the news spread furious locals gathered around the police station demanding them to hand the accused over to them. They returned only after the police assured them of strict action against him.

