Gujarat: Man walks in beauty parlour dressed as woman, molests owner

Updated: 17 December, 2020 07:18 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Ahmedabad

She said the person's voice was quite hoarse for a woman.

Representational Image
A 33-year-old single mother from Gujarat who runs a beauty parlour was molested by an unknown man after he entered the parlour dressed as a woman.

As per an Ahmedabad Mirror report, the complainant is a widow living with her 12-year-old son. Around 3pm a person wearing a white kurta and black palazzo entered her parlour. She said the person’s voice was quite hoarse for a woman. She sensed something was wrong and asked the person to leave. Then the accused pulled her touched her mouth inappropriately.

The complainant pushed him and ran away; the accused fled the spot too.

 Bopal PI PD Solanki said, “The accused had come on a two-wheeler. We are checking the CCTV footage of the surrounding areas and attempts are on to nab him.”

First Published: 17 December, 2020 07:18 IST

