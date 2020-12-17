Gujarat: Man walks in beauty parlour dressed as woman, molests owner

A 33-year-old single mother from Gujarat who runs a beauty parlour was molested by an unknown man after he entered the parlour dressed as a woman.

As per an Ahmedabad Mirror report, the complainant is a widow living with her 12-year-old son. Around 3pm a person wearing a white kurta and black palazzo entered her parlour. She said the person’s voice was quite hoarse for a woman. She sensed something was wrong and asked the person to leave. Then the accused pulled her touched her mouth inappropriately.

Read: Gujarat: Two held for throwing acid at relative, her minor children

The complainant pushed him and ran away; the accused fled the spot too.

Bopal PI PD Solanki said, “The accused had come on a two-wheeler. We are checking the CCTV footage of the surrounding areas and attempts are on to nab him.”

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news