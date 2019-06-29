Gujarat: More DA for employees, salary hike for teachers

national

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that the Gujarat Government will an additional 3 percent allowance and increase the salaries of secondary school government teachers

Representation Image

The Gujarat government will be paying an additional 3 percent dearness allowance to over nine lakh government employees and pensioners effective January 1, 2019, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said Saturday.

This will put an additional burden of Rs 1,071 crore on the exchequer annually, said Patel, who is also the finance minister. The government has also hiked the salary of teachers of secondary and senior-secondary government-aided schools to bring it on par with the salaries of teachers in government schools, he said.

The hike will benefit over 6,000 teachers, he told reporters. The hike in DA will benefit 9,61,638 employees and pensioners, Patel said. "The state government is paying 9 percent DA to employees and pensioners. The Central government approved a 3 percent hike in dearness allowance from January 1, 2019.

"The state government has also now approved 3 percent more dearness allowance to its employees with effect from January 1," Patel said. It will be paid with the July salary, the minister added. The decision to hike the salaries of teachers of aided secondary and senior secondary schools was taken following a demand by the teachers' union, he said.

"Now secondary school teachers will get Rs 31,340 and senior-secondary school teachers Rs 38,090 per month. It will benefit 1,774 secondary and 4,835 senior-secondary teachers," Patel said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates