Police adopt 5-year-old son of mentally-ill rape survivor

Gujarat police arrested a rape accused within 24 hours after the video of a mentally-ill woman being sexually assaulted went viral on social media, reports India Today. Upon further investigation, it was found that woman has a 5-year-old son.

The victim could not divulge many details owing to her state but the police said that she lived on the roadside with her son.

"Thinking about the future of the child, our police team has decided to adopt the boy. We have spoken to Rajkot IG Range and Gujarat DGP regarding the matter and have taken approval for the same as well," said Morbi SP Subodh Odedra.

He added that the victim and her son have been sheltered in a private social institution. Once schools re-open, the police will get the child enrolled in a school. They have also opened a bank account for the victim to deposit donations to cover the child’s education and other expenses.

