Gujarat police introduced laser guns used to detect overspeeding

The step was taken in order to curb the menace of rash driving on roads in the city

Vadodara: Gujarat police on Wednesday has equipped its traffic unit with high-tech laser guns for detection of overspeeding by vehicles in the city. The step was taken in order to curb the menace of rash driving on roads in the city.

According to the reports, the gun uses laser technology to detect the speed of a vehicle plying on road. It has the capability to record the speed of three vehicles simultaneously in a second, even if the vehicles are a kilometre away.

Reportedly, the riders who exceeded the speed limit of 40 km/hr will be fined Rs 400.

Speaking to ANI, ACP (Traffic) Amita Vanani said, "We have formed a team who will be monitoring over speeding by using laser-equipped speed guns. These high technology speed guns will capture the vehicle number, speed and the picture of the drivers. The challan is issued with complete evidence."

She added that this step was taken to curb traffic violations that were peaking in the past few days.

With inputs from PTI

