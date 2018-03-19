Gujarat Premier League to start on May 28

The inaugural edition of the Gujarat Premier League (GPL), a state and franchise-based T20 cricket tournament, will start on May 28, it was announced on Monday

The inaugural edition of the Gujarat Premier League (GPL), a state and franchise-based T20 cricket tournament, will start on May 28, it was announced on Monday.

The tournament which will conclude on June 10, will be played in Surat, Ahmedabad and Rajkot.

A total of six former Indian players, 18 international and domestic stars will be in action over a period of 12 days. GPL will have six teams fighting it out. Each team will consist of one former Indian cricketer, three former International players, three new-cap players and domestic stars.

A total of 18 matches will be played during the course of the tournament and it will commence with a grand opening ceremony, wherein prominent Bollywood stars will be seen performing.

The event will have cricketers like Mohammad Kaif, Owais Shah, Herschelle Gibbs, Makhaya Ntini, Muthiah Muralidaran, Brian Lara, Andrew Symonds, Alistair Campbell, Ricardo Powell, Tino Best, Mathew Hoggard, Charles Coventry, Farveez Maharoof, Chamara Silva, Ajantha Mendis, Paul Adams, Justin Kemp, Ramesh Powar and many more.

The winner will get a cash prize of Rs 51 lakh, while the runners-up will earn Rs 21 lakh. Also, each participating team will get Rs 2 lakh in addition to the prize amount.

