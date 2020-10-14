Gujarat: Tanishq store attacked amid row over ad on Hindu-Muslim marriage

A store of Titan Group’s jewellery brand Tanishq was attacked in Gujarat’s Gandhidham amid row over an advertisement that was withdrawn after massive trolling on social media.

According to NDTV report, the store manager was made to write an apology letter by the mob. “Apologies to people of Kutch district for hurting the sentiment of Hindus by broadcasting secular advertisement (sic),” the manager reportedly wrote in the apology letter.

Tanishq Takes Down Ad On Interfaith Couple Amid Social Media Outrage

Tanishq recently released a commercial to promote its new collection 'Ekatvam' (union). The video is set in the backdrop of the baby shower of a Hindu woman married into a Muslim family. It shows how she gears up for the function and her in-laws treat her with utmost care and respect.

However, this did not go down well with a section of Twitterati who soon started accusing Tanishq of promoting love-jihad and #Boycott Tanishq started trending across social media platforms on Monday. More than 19,000 people tweeted calling for a ban on the advertisement and the jewellery brand.

Owing to the incessant trolls, Tanishq had to take down the commercial.

On Tuesday, Tanishq and the Tata group were being slammed for cowering to social media pressure and withdrawing the ad. Some twitterati had linked the Tanishq ad to ‘love jihad’.

While launching the Ekatvam range, Titan had highlighted the theme of Oneness. "Each jewel from #EkatvamByTanishq, is meticulously crafted using art forms from across the country. Over 1,000 Karigars have spent countless hours creating these jewels that are a captivating ode to the beauty of oneness."

(With inputs from agency)

