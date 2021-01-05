Gujarat: Woman attempts suicide after husband decides to change her SIM over call from wrong number

A 24-year-old woman in Ahmedabad tried to commit suicide by jumping into the Sabarmati river recently over her husband’s decision to change her SIM card, as she received a call from a wrong number.

On Thursday, the woman, a resident of Vadaj area, was trying to jump into the river when she was spotted and rescued by a watchman and some passers-by. They then called the 181 Abhayam helpline and their staff came and counselled her, stated a report in Ahmedabad Mirror.

As per the helpline officials, the woman had eloped with her lover when she was 14 and had married against her parents’ wishes. The couple has two children.

However, in the last five years their marriage had hit a rocky patch and they used to fight over petty issues.

On Thursday, the woman received a call from a wrong number on her mobile phone. Angry at that, her husband decided to change her SIM card and a fight ensued between them. The woman then left the house and went to the Sabarmati riverfront. The officials added that when she was trying to jump into the river, some passers-by and a watchman saw her and pulled her to safety.

The helpline staff called her husband but he refused to take her back. The woman was finally sent with her parents.

