Gujarat woman loses Rs 1 lakh while seeking refund for 3 kurtis she purchased online

In a bizarre incident, a 65-year-old businesswoman from Gujarat's Navrangpura ended up paying Rs 1 lakh for garments worth Rs 2,272 after she fell victim to cyber crooks who have been using 'Google search' to perpetuate their fraud.

The woman, identified as Nutan Vij, a resident of Lajpatnagar Society near Sardar Patel Stadium, runs a pest control business. In her complaint to the police, Vij said that she had purchased three kurtis for a total price of Rs 2,272 through an e-commerce site on November 23, reports Ahmedabad Mirror.

According to Vij, the kurtis were not of the proper size so she returned them and sought a refund. When Vij received a refund for only one of the garments, she put in a request for the rest of the money but nothing happened.

"On Thursday, Vij used Google search to look for the website's customer care number. She called the number and a man who identified himself as Rahulraj told Vij that he was sending her a link that needed to be filled up to get the refund. Vij was assured that all details would be kept confidential. When Vij opened the link, it took her to a 'surveymoney' link in which she filled her credit card details in the form. Rahulraj told Vij that she will receive text messages which she needed to share with him," the complaint stated.

Vij allegedly received five one-time passwords (OTPs) of which she shared three with Rahulraj. To her shock, Vij found that three purchases of Rs 99,662 were made using her credit card. After she realised that she had been conned, Vij filed a complaint with Navrangpura police station.

According to cyber experts, Google allows users to edit contact details of shops/banks and other establishments on Google Maps and Google search to help better these services, however, this facility is misused by conmen. Customers must also ensure to visit the official website of the establishment to get contact information.

