Gujarat Yuva BJP Leader Dinesh Desai: I believe in the saying that the service to man is service to God

The young people or say the youth is the most important part of society today. And why not? They are the leaders of tomorrow. Every youngster has someone to look up to as the inspiration. Dinesh Desai is a reputed name among the youngsters who is a youth leader in the Gujarat Yuva BJP from the Maldhari Samaj. Born on May 3, 1989, he always had the vision to do something meaningful for his community and that's when he won the hearts of everyone from the Maldhari community. While his father Shri Harishbhai Jethabhai Desai is a businessman, his mother Shreemati Revaben Harishbhai Desai is a homemaker.

His service towards his community had a major focus on unity and fraternity amongst the youth. Looking at his work, many other youths joined him as they were highly influenced by his working strategy. Dinesh along with other members of the community-led several movements for the betterment of their community. The Maldhari samaj in India comprises Gadhavi, Ahir, Rabari, and Bharwad who have set leadership goals with their work. However, Dinesh has always stood by his people and that's what made him one of the true leaders of Gujarat. It was his hard work and true intentions that helped him achieve support from the people.

Dinesh aims to bring a tide of change by helping all the needy people of his community. "I believe in the saying that the service to man is service to God. For me, everyone is equal and whoever needs help, I go all my way out in supporting them. It's all about empowering people and helping them grow", he stated. His humbleness and positive approach towards work are what make Dinesh Desai one of the best leaders. He is also into several social and spiritual works. His latest work is with the Maldhari Sena Gujarat.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever