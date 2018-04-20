Gujarati film Rammat-Gammat to premiere at German fest

A simple tale of friendship with complex characters, the 18-minute narrative is about two boys in rural Gujarat



Drishyam Films' first Gujarati language short film Rammat-Gammat will make its world premiere at the 64th International Short Film Festival Oberhausen in Germany next month. Written and directed by Ajitpal Singh, the short is selected among the 37 movies in the Children and Youth Film Competition. It introduces two young first-time actors and passionate football enthusiasts from Gujarat -- Shivam Math and Yash Patel -- and Swati Das, seen in "Hindi Medium" and "Bombay Talkies", in the lead roles.

A simple tale of friendship with complex characters, the 18-minute narrative is about two boys in rural Gujarat - a rich boy from upper caste and a poor boy from the lower caste - whose friendship is stretched to the breaking point when one of them is gifted a pair of golden yellow football studs. Singh said in a statement that he is thrilled to start the festival journey with the world's oldest and most prestigious short film festival Oberhausen, which is credited with discovering the work of some of legendary filmmakers like Wim Wenders, Roman Polanski, Martin Scorsese, Werner Herzog, Andrea Arnold to name a few.

"For me just being at such a place is like going on a pilgrimage," he said. The writer-director added: "The film's story is inspired from my own experiences and memories of growing up in a Gujarat village during the 1980s anti-Sikh sentiments in the country and how that alienated me as a child." Manish Mundra, the founder and promoter of Drishyam Films, says: "We are happy that Rammat Gammat is starting its journey at such a prestigious festival as Oberhausen, and hope to bring it to our Indian audiences soon."

Rammat-Gammat is produced by Manish Mundra of Drishyam Films, Tejash Shah of Accord Equips and Mauli Singh. It is shot in Wilson Hill, Gujarat. The fest will be held May 3-8.

