Gujjar Agitation: Protesters throw stones, cops lob tear gas shells to clear crowd

crime

Unidentified miscreants fired 8-10 rounds in the air while the blockade on the Agra-Morena Highway was in place, Dholpur SP Ajay Singh said. The agitators set afire three police vehicles, including two jeeps and a bus, he added

Gujjar community members block NH-58 in support of their demand for reservation in Ajmer, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

The Gujjar community agitation demanding five per cent quota in jobs and educational institutes turned violent in Dholpur district on Sunday as shots were fired and three police vehicles torched.

Unidentified miscreants fired 8-10 rounds in the air while the blockade on the Agra-Morena Highway was in place, Dholpur SP Ajay Singh said. The agitators set afire three police vehicles, including two jeeps and a bus, he added.

The SP said the protesters also pelted stones, injuring four jawans, adding that police had to lob tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. He said traffic movement on the highway resumed later. Gujjars are holding a sit-in protest on rail tracks in Malarna Dungar of Swai Madhopur district from Friday evening.

On Saturday, a government delegation had met Bainsla and his supporters to hold talks, but no agreement could be reached. Bainsla has said that the community will continue their protest demanding five per cent reservation to the Gujjars, Raika-Rebari, Gadia Luhar, Banjara and the Gadaria communities in government jobs and educational institutions as promised by the state government.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever