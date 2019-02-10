Gujjar Quota: Delhi-Mumbai rail route blocked

national

Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla, on Friday, had started a dharna along with his supporters demanding reservation for five communities including Gujjars

12 trains were diverted. Pic/PTI

Due to the ongoing Gujjar dharna along railway tracks in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district demanding reservation, at least eight trains in Kota Division of Western Central Railway have been cancelled and 12 were diverted.

Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla, on Friday, had started a dharna along with his supporters demanding reservation for five communities including Gujjars. The protestors are demanding five per cent separate reservation to Gujjars, Raika-Rebari, Gadia Luhar, Banjara and Gadaria for government jobs and admission in educational institutions.

Bainsla last month gave a 20-day ultimatum to the state government to clear its stand on reservation to the communities in government jobs and educational institutes, failing which he threatened of reviving the quota agitation. As the deadline lapsed on Friday, Bainsla after holding a 'Maha Panchayat' at Malarna Dungar in Sawai Madhopur district, started the sit-in along with his supporters, blocking trains. A member of Gujjar community said, "We have a good CM and a good PM. We want that they listen to the demands of the community."

