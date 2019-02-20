Gujrat doctor on run after being accused of rape held in Mumbai

crime

A Vadodara-based doctor who was on the run after being accused of rape by his colleague has been arrested from Mumbai, a senior police official said here Tuesday.

A colleague of Dr Yashesh Dalal had accused him of rape seven days ago and he was absconding since, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Jaideepsinh Jadeja said. "Dr Yashesh Dalal was held from Malabar Hill area in Mumbai on Monday night and brought to Vadodara. He was produced in the court of chief judicial magistrate JG Shah who remanded him in police custody till February 25," Jadeja said.

The official said that a physiotherapist had filed a complaint that she and the accused, a neurosurgeon, were working together since 2013 and he had sexually assaulted her in 2014 and had threatened her to not reveal it to anyone.

The accused, despite being married with two children, had also promised to marry her, police said.

