Gul Makai trailer is gripping; highlights fearless activist Malala Yousafza's life journey

The trailer of Gul Makai, a film on Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousufzai released today and it gives goosebumps knowing her life journey. The Pakistani campaigner can be seen talking about her encounter with the Taliban, her fight for girl's right to education and life at home as a normal teenage girl.

The film portrays a 15-year-old girl's life before and after the brutal Taliban attack wherein she was severely attacked by gunshots. The film draws attention to the importance and influence of Malala's family throughout her journey.

Director H.E. Amjad Khan (Goodwill Ambassador IIMSAM-UN-ECOSOC) says, "It's a privilege and equally a huge responsibility to make a movie on Malala Yousafzai. I strongly believe that such story's need to be told. There is a Malala in every household, anyone can bring a change if you have the will for it, and that's what Gul Makai portrays. I am extremely happy and very proud that my film Gul Makai is all set to release in theatres."

Dr Jayantilal Gada (PEN) adds, "The story of Gul Makai is very inspiring as it talks about the very important subject of the right to education. I am sure the movie will inspire audiences as the 15-year old Malala has motivated millions across the world."

Producer Sanjay Singla adds, "The movie Gul Makai on Malala Yousafzai is a perfect debut for my company, to begin with, and it makes me very proud to start with Gul Makai. Such stories deserve to be told on the big screen. We hope our endeavor highlights the courage of a young girl against the evil of patriarchy."

Popular television actress Reem Shaikh will be seen as Malala Yousafzai along with National Awardees Divya Dutta, Atul Kulkarni, Mukesh Rishi, and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. Presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen) Gul Makai is produced by Sanjay Singla and Preeti Vijay Jaju. Directed by H. E. Amjad Khan the film is set to release on January 31, 2020.

