Gul Panag's son identifies Narendra Modi, PM calls it 'adorable'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday responded to actress Gul Panag's video of her son identifying the Prime Minister on a magazine cover, and called it "extremely adorable".

"So Nihal now promptly identifies @narendramodi in magazines & newspapers. Gleefully pointing him out me - often first thing in the morning," she tweeted.

So Nihal now promptly identifies @narendramodi in magazines & newspapers. Gleefully pointing him out me - often first thing in the morning. I managed to make him do it 'for the camera'. @Openthemag pic.twitter.com/lQCLWqQOeZ — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) October 16, 2019

The video shows Nihal pointing out the Prime Minister on two different covers, where he says "Modi" and the actress then corrects him and asks him to refer to the PM as "Modi ji".

"Extremely adorable!" PM Modi wrote. "Do convey my blessings to young Nihal. Wishing him the very best, in whatever he seeks to do. I am also sure he will find an amazing mentor and guide in you, @GulPanag"

Extremely adorable!



Do convey my blessings to young Nihal. Wishing him the very best, in whatever he seeks to do. I am also sure he will find an amazing mentor and guide in you, @GulPanag. https://t.co/CQN5hMPg7Z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2019

The video has been viewed over 70,000 times.

The actress is married to Rishi Attari, a pilot and they welcome Nihal in 2018.

