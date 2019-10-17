MENU

Gul Panag's son identifies Narendra Modi, PM calls it 'adorable'

Updated: Oct 17, 2019, 16:14 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The video shows Nihal pointing out the Prime Minister on two different covers.

A screengrab of the video.
A screengrab of the video.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday responded to actress Gul Panag's video of her son identifying the Prime Minister on a magazine cover, and called it "extremely adorable".

"So Nihal now promptly identifies @narendramodi in magazines & newspapers. Gleefully pointing him out me - often first thing in the morning," she tweeted.

 

The video shows Nihal pointing out the Prime Minister on two different covers, where he says "Modi" and the actress then corrects him and asks him to refer to the PM as "Modi ji".

"Extremely adorable!" PM Modi wrote. "Do convey my blessings to young Nihal. Wishing him the very best, in whatever he seeks to do. I am also sure he will find an amazing mentor and guide in you, @GulPanag"

 

The video has been viewed over 70,000 times.

The actress is married to Rishi Attari, a pilot and they welcome Nihal in 2018.

