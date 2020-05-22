Gulabo Sitabo Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan battle it out

Gulabo Sitabo, the much-awaited collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, follows two scheming men who are caught in a game of one-upmanship, each one with an agenda of his own. Meet 'Mirza' (Amitabh Bachchan) – a 78-year-old landlord, who would move heaven and earth for his most prized possession – an old depleted mansion in the heart of Lucknow.

Then we have 'Baankey' (Ayushmann Khurrana), a tenant in this prized mansion, whose shrewdness matches that of Mirza, and with whom he indulges in ceaseless arguments and banter.

Watch the trailer of Gulabo Sitabo here:

Gulabo Sitabo is directed by Shoojit Sircar, written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Gulabo Sitabo will premiere worldwide on June 12, 2020, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The quirky comedy was slated to hit the screens on April 17 but could not see the light of day due to the shuttering of cinema theatres over coronavirus concerns.

Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Gulabo Sitabo

Gulabo Sitabo also marks the reunion of Khurrana and Sircar after Vicky Donor (2012). "Whatever I'm today is because of him. I'm happy to be part of his vision again. [In addition to that] the film is a dream come true for me. I have secretly wished to work with him for several years and Shoojit da made this happen. I will be forever indebted to him," says Ayushmann about Sircar.

The movie will see Big B and the Andhadhun actor sharing screen space for the first time.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news