Gulabo Sitabo's song 'Jootam Phenk' beautifully captures the banter between Mirza and Baankey

The makers of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo have just dropped the first song from the film titled Jootam Phenk. Composed by Abhishek Arora and written by Puneet Sharma, the first track is sung by Piyush Mishra.

Watch the video of Jootam Phenk below:

Speaking of returning as a music composer with director Shoojit Sircar, Abhishek Arora said, "It is always a pleasure to be working alongside a remarkable filmmaker like Shoojit Sircar. This is our third movie together after Vicky Donor and October, and I am in awe of his immense talent and dedication towards his craft. Working with Shoojit da is always a wonderful experience and his ability to effortlessly weave the music to the script is truly brilliant. Incredibly sung by the versatile artist Piyush Mishra, Jootam Phenk is a light-hearted fun song that perfectly captures the essence of Gulabo Sitabo."

Piyush Mishra shared, "Jootam Phenk is a phenomenal song that beautifully captures the quirks of Mirza and Baankey. The composer Abhishek Arora and director Shoojit Sircar put forth immense faith in me to add a certain sense of drama to Puneet Sharma's fantastic lyrics to create this refreshingly fun track."

Gulabo Sitabo featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan is all geared up for a global release on June 12, 2020, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

