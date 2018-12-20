Gulfam Khan: My family is critical about my work

television

Gulfam Khan who has featured in TV shows like Naamkarann and Laado 2, says her family is quite critical about her work

Actress Gulfam Khan, who has featured in TV shows like Naamkarann and Laado 2, says her family is quite critical about her work. She is currently essaying the role of Nazneen in the show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

"My family is very critical about my work. But when I entered my sister's house three days ago, my niece called out to me, 'Aao Aladdin ki chachi', that in itself is an achievement for me. It feels so nice when you are known by the character you have portrayed," Gulfam said in a statement. Gulfam said late legendary actress Manorama is her inspiration for the role.

"The inspiration for this character clearly came from legendary actress Manorama, who played the chachi in the film Seeta aur Geeta. She inspires everything that Nazneen does."

