Gulfam Khan to holiday in London

Actress Gulfam Khan, who has wrapped up shooting for "Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardani", is set to holiday in London before she starts shooting for her next project.

"It's been long since I travelled for a holiday. I was continuously shooting for three different television shows - 'Khwaabon Ki Zamin Par', 'Naamkarann' and 'Laado...'," Gulfam said in a statement.

"So now, I'm all excited to spend some 'me' time with my family and friends before I start shooting for my next project. I'm excited about travelling to London on Monday," she added.

