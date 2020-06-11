Gully Boy actress Tina Bhatiya talks about her role in Gulabo SItabo and working with Ayushmann Khurrana

Actress Tina Bhatiya, who was last seen in Gully Boy and has also been a part of serials like Pyaar Ke Papad and Kyuki Jeena Isi ka Naam Hai, will be seen in film Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar. It will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video India on June 12.

On sharing about her role, the actress said, "My character Dulahin stays in Fatima Mahal. Begum (Farruq Zaffar) brought her into Mahal since childhood. I'm playing the role of caretaker with my husband and child staying there together with them."

On talking about sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana, she stated," It was great working with Ayushmann. He is very sincere and humble towards others and doesn't make others feel like he is a big star. The best part about him is his choice of films is phenomenal so it feels fortunate to work with him. When I met him on set first time before I could say anything he recognized me as Choti Ammi from Gully Boy and greeted me. That time I was very much happy that he recognized my small role in that film. Altogether it was great fun."

Gulabo Sitabo is the story of a bickering duo comprising an elderly landlord Mirza (Amitabh Bachchan) and his young tenant Banke (Ayushmann Khurrana) in Lucknow. It also stars Vijay Raaz and Brijendra Kala.

