Gully Boy clocks one year: Here's Siddhant Chaturvedi's journey so far

Siddhant Chaturvedi is one of the most inspiring success stories Bollywood has witnessed last year. The young actor who catapulted to the big league with his stellar performance as MC Sher in his debut film, Gully Boy, caught everyone's attention, becoming the heartthrob of the nation in no time!

Having swept away major awards last year including Fresh Face of the Year, Best Debut and the latest Dadasaheb Phalke award, Siddhant has been hailed as the 'find of the year' by industry experts and a 'national crush' by his fans. With a rocking 2019, the actor is set to take the audience by surprise with a bouquet of interesting projects this year.

Some of his upcoming films include Yash Raj Films' Bunty Aur Babli 2 with debutant Sharvari Wagh to be directed by Varun Sharma, who has previously been an assistant director on YRF blockbusters including Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Then comes Excel Entertainment's untitled film in which he will be seen sharing screen space for the first time with Saif Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, to be helmed by Rahul Dholakia. Last but not the least is Dharma Productions' untitled relationship drama featuring superstar Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday, to be directed by Shakun Batra.

