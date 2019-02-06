Gully Boy: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's family to watch film together

bollywood

Ranveer Singh is set to host a special screening of his much-awaited next Gully Boy for Deepika Padukone and his family

Revealing some information about it, a source said, "The Padukones and Bhavnanis are going to watch Gully Boy together as Ranveer is planning a very special screening of his film with the families! The entire immediate family will watch the film together and it's quite a special moment for the families to be watching the film with each other."

"The screening is set to happen in the release week of Gully Boy. It will be an intimate gathering of the two families. Logistics are being looked into and closed as we speak," the informer says.

Ranveer plays a street rapper in Zoya Akhtar's much awaited Gully Boy. He has also sung for the first time and has been hugely appreciated and accepted as a hip-hop artist in India. His songs Asli Hip Hop, Apna Time Aayega and Mere Gully Mein are ruling the charts. For Hip-hop and rap music, this is a monumental feat created by Ranveer as it's a piece of new music to the ears of Indian audiences.

Both, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are promoting the film extensively. From radio stations to visiting colleges and walking down the streets, the duo is all in the mood to rap till the release of their film, Gully Boy. The Zoya Akhtar directorial is all set to hit the screens on February 14, 2019.

The film's makers also released two dialogue promos, which has been appreciated by the netizens and audience overall.

