Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi all set to release his first-ever song this week

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has created waves in the industry ever since he made his debut. The actor has multiple projects in the pipeline which were halted due to the ongoing pandemic but even then, Siddhant is making sure to explore his creative side.

Siddhant has been busy during this lockdown and earlier, started dropping hints on his social media about something big coming up. Well, Siddhant is releasing his first-ever song!

His most recent post on Instagram said, "You guys are too special to lose touch.

I miss the shoots, the stage, the chase, and the run.

But I won't stop creating, I am not yet done.

My song's dropping this week,

and I've just begun." (sic)

Have a look right here:

The actor is all set to release his song, this week! Siddhant exploring the music territory is a surprise as his silver screen debut was the character of a rapper and now, the actor will show his skills as a real-life singer too. Siddhant shared several stories on his social media hinting about the upcoming song. Have a look at one of them right here:

Backed by major production houses for various projects, Siddhant has established himself into a league of his own and will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 followed by Shakun Batra's next film with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news