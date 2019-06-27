Zoya Akhtar to take Gully Boy to the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019
"It's always great to see Indian cinema travelling and transcending across borders. As a filmmaker, it's a very rewarding experience and more than that, it's extremely thrilling to see a celebration of Indian films," Zoya Akhtar said in a statement
Zoya Akhtar is a maestro behind the lenses having etched a place for herself with her amazing storytelling skills. 2019 began with a hard-hitting tale of the story said with the utmost honesty and representation of the streets, their voice in Gully Boy. By far this year's most compelling story said on celluloid, the film earned a massive reputation for its hard-hitting deeply real story and its amazing performance at the box office.
Now after having won millions of hearts, Zoya will now travel with the film to the upcoming Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. In its 10th year, the festival will host the revered director and will be showcasing her film in her presence as an ode to one of this year's most compelling films.
The director will present her film to Australian audiences and will also be doing an elaborate in conversation on Indian cinema with the audiences. People from all across Australia are expected to be present for her special conversation which is slated to take place on August 10. The festival will take place from August 8 to 17 in the cultural capital of Victoria, Melbourne.
Speaking about her attendance, Zoya said, "It's always great to see Indian cinema travelling and transcending across borders. As a filmmaker, it's a very rewarding experience and more than that, it's extremely thrilling to see a celebration of Indian films. I'm ecstatic to be invited and to be a part of IFFM 2019 in Melbourne which is a melting pot of cultures. There's a huge Indian community in Australia and I'm looking forward to take Gully Boy to Australia for a special screening and extending a discuss on cinema with Australian audiences."
