Gully Boy: 5 reasons to watch Ranveer Singh's rap movie

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy is all set to hit the silver screen on February 14, will share a different love story

Gully Boy, the musical drama, inspired on the lives of Mumbai street rappers, is directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film is slated to hit the theatres on February 14, and as the film release is just around the corner, here are five reasons why Gully Boy is the much-awaited release of the year.

Bollywood's first rap movie:

So far, celebrities of tinsel town have explored a lot of genres. From horror comedies, psycho-thrillers to romantic dramas, we have seen it all! Now, the directors of Bollywood are going a mile extra by exhibiting the real artists, and their lives with the first rap film ever!

A satirical version of Alia Bhatt:

Known for her not-so-great GK, Alia Bhatt is going to perform a character who has various shades. Be it sarcasm or mockery towards other people around her, Alia has nailed each and every shade with perfection. Her dialogues have already become viral ever since the trailer release.

A reality of the city that never sleeps:

Zoya Akhtar has shown the real story of the Mumbaikars, about the people who live in the city that never sleeps. The struggle of every character in the film has displayed in a rustic way, making it more real and authentic.

A storyline for dreamers:

Gully Boy, which shares a heartwrenching tale of underdog Mumbaikars, is one such film for people who never stop dreaming big. In the movie, Ranveer Singh's character, who lives in strained circumstances, and opts for a job just to fulfil the needs of his family and not his, makes Gully Boy a film that strives for accomplishments.

Mumbaiya lingo:

The slangs used in the film is enough to make you live the real life of Mumbaikars. All said and done, this film is proof enough that people who live in Mumbai don't speak Hindi, English or Marathi, these people have a different language to communicate, the Mumbaiya lingo. In the trailer, Alia is seen using the terms like 'gulu gulu,' 'dhoptayengi' and many more which is nothing but out and out Mumbai terms.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Tiger Baby and this film on the underground rap movement in India is slated to release on February 14.

