MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Gully Boy's entry to the Oscars receives mixed reactions on social media

Updated: Sep 22, 2019, 12:08 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt may be over the moon over the news, Twitter isn't.

Gully Boy's entry to the Oscars receives mixed reactions on social media
Picture Courtesy: Instagram/Ranveer Singh

Yesterday, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Ritesh Sidhwani were elated about their film Gully Boy being selected for India's official entry to the Oscars for 2020. It's indeed a proud moment for a film that pierced straight into the audiences' hearts and gave them one of the most resounding music albums in recent times. The drama was heightened by its leading man's emotionally potent performance and the riveting narrative. The tagline became a national sensation and it's no news how many Apna Time Aayega t-shirts have already been sold.  

Fans of the film wasted no time to congratulate the entire team for this feat, but since there are always two sides to the coin, there was a section of social media users that wasn't really pleased. It's fair to say Gully Boy's journey from the slums of Mumbai to the prestigious Academy Awards has garnered mixed reactions on social media. Check out some reactions:

Another Twitter user wrote, "#gullyboy is a classic cult film, I predicted the day I watched this film,and I'm sure this film vl make it to the nominations in foreign film category @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @FarOutAkhtar @SiddhantChturvD keeping my fingers crossed,my best wishes wth the makers."

A Twitter user expressed, "Blessed to have Witnessed the Greatness in Berlin Film Festival, the incredible reception that the audience gave was an indication its a special film. #GullyBoyForOscars is a huge badge of honour in Ranveer's illustrious career. One more prestigious feather in his cap."

A Ranveer Singh wrote how this will give the world a greater exposure to Indian cinema. He tweeted:

A few social media users weren't very happy about the selection too. One of them wrote, "I liked #GullyBoy a LOT, but #GullyBoy over #Article15? Not sure! #Oscars2020"

While another tweeted, "Gully boy was awesome.. then it struck me wait Oscar winning slum dog millionaire is set in Dharavi and so is gully boy.. Anyways there are many deserving movies that could have made it there.. Super deluxe.... Article 15.. Pariyerum.. (sic)."

If destiny favours the makers and the film manages to make it to the list of nominations, it would be an incredible feat since no Indian film has reached to this point since Lagaan in 2002. Will Gully Boy recreate history? Kya Gully Boy ka time aayega?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

Gully Boyranveer singhalia bhattfarhan akhtarzoya akhtarEntertainment Newsbollywood news

Taapsee Pannu's epic reaction to social media trolls!

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK