Gully Boy's entry to the Oscars receives mixed reactions on social media

Yesterday, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Ritesh Sidhwani were elated about their film Gully Boy being selected for India's official entry to the Oscars for 2020. It's indeed a proud moment for a film that pierced straight into the audiences' hearts and gave them one of the most resounding music albums in recent times. The drama was heightened by its leading man's emotionally potent performance and the riveting narrative. The tagline became a national sensation and it's no news how many Apna Time Aayega t-shirts have already been sold.

Fans of the film wasted no time to congratulate the entire team for this feat, but since there are always two sides to the coin, there was a section of social media users that wasn't really pleased. It's fair to say Gully Boy's journey from the slums of Mumbai to the prestigious Academy Awards has garnered mixed reactions on social media. Check out some reactions:

Gully Boy is one of those rare movies which puts you on overdrive after it ends. Intense, thought-provoking and multi-layered coupled with genuine moments of humor and an epic ending (even as the credits roll). Deserved for Oscar. #GullyBoyForOscars #Oscars2020#GullyBoy pic.twitter.com/AAxBZgRXN7 — ÅàÄhÅ±Å kÅìšh (@raghulkrishna43) September 21, 2019

Another Twitter user wrote, "#gullyboy is a classic cult film, I predicted the day I watched this film,and I'm sure this film vl make it to the nominations in foreign film category @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @FarOutAkhtar @SiddhantChturvD keeping my fingers crossed,my best wishes wth the makers."

A Twitter user expressed, "Blessed to have Witnessed the Greatness in Berlin Film Festival, the incredible reception that the audience gave was an indication its a special film. #GullyBoyForOscars is a huge badge of honour in Ranveer's illustrious career. One more prestigious feather in his cap."

A Ranveer Singh wrote how this will give the world a greater exposure to Indian cinema. He tweeted:

No matter if they win or loose, this selection itself will give a huge exposure to the film and performances of every actor. Also being a Ranveer fan this is a huge obsession to celebrate. The news made me very happy..#GullyBoy #GullyBoyForOscars — harsh. (@Harsh1904MJ) September 21, 2019

A few social media users weren't very happy about the selection too. One of them wrote, "I liked #GullyBoy a LOT, but #GullyBoy over #Article15? Not sure! #Oscars2020"

While another tweeted, "Gully boy was awesome.. then it struck me wait Oscar winning slum dog millionaire is set in Dharavi and so is gully boy.. Anyways there are many deserving movies that could have made it there.. Super deluxe.... Article 15.. Pariyerum.. (sic)."

If destiny favours the makers and the film manages to make it to the list of nominations, it would be an incredible feat since no Indian film has reached to this point since Lagaan in 2002. Will Gully Boy recreate history? Kya Gully Boy ka time aayega?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates