Gulshan Devaiah all set to play a bad guy in Commando 3

Gulshan Devaiah is playing the antagonist in Commando 3 alongside actor Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma and Angira Dhar.

If there is one thing that would define actor Gulshan Devaiah, it's his ability to get into the skin of the character he portrays. Be it The Hunterrr or Death in the Gunj or Shaitaan, Gulshan has made sure audiences remember his characters and nuanced performances. The multi-faceted actor is now playing the antagonist in Commando 3 alongside actor Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma and Angira Dhar.

Gulshan has consistently challenged himself and maintained his versatility as an actor. For this film, the actor has gone a step ahead in order to lend authenticity to his character. The actor feels the action-packed film is the apt project for him.

Says Gulshan, "There are certain expectations with franchises such as Commando 3. Besides giving the audience what they expect, I intend to give them something more than what they would otherwise expect. I have always diversified myself in the roles and characters I've played. I'm trying to bring in my own creative interpretation of what a modern antagonist is. The makers have had no restrictions and have given me the liberty to bring out the character in my own creative way. I've done all the research and have been preparing for the film for the past two months. So it's now time to put the ideas out there and see what works best for the film."

He further adds, "It's fun to be undergoing this process and try new creative ways with my co-actors. I'm working with many of them in the team for the first time including Vidyut. We as a team are taking this in a forward direction and coming up with something new as to what an action franchise can be in terms of storytelling and characters, based in current times with a commercial mass appeal."

Interestingly, Gulshan who has admired Vidyut and his work had made his debut in films around the same time as him in 2011.

