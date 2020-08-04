Gulshan Devaiah: For me as an actor who has been here for 10 years, trying to get good work is shocking

Gulshan Devaiah will soon be completing over a decade in the Hindi film industry. In these last 10 years, the actor has been acclaimed and appreciated for his performances and critics and fans look forward to his work. But what if an actor isn't able to find good scripts and meaty roles?

Talking to Hindustan Times in his recent interview, he talked about this very challenge and also gave his opinion on the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. First talking about the quality of roles, he said, "For me as an actor who has been in this industry for nearly 10 years, trying to get work and good work in order to further ones career, it's very shocking."

He added, "It's shocking when somebody allegedly did something like that. I'm trying to look after myself, and make sure I'm okay. I'll probably want to be in a better position if I ever get to a dark place. That's my only concern right now." He then went to talk about Sushant Singh Rajput's demise and the endless debates that followed.

He stated, "It's not that it doesn't deserve my attention or anything like that, but sometimes it becomes important to filter yourself from such things as it becomes very troubling and worrisome. Somebody like Sushant dying the way that he did was really shocking. Until proven otherwise, he died by suicide."

He continued, "That's the narrative everybody seems to be going with right now unless further investigations would prove otherwise. I don't know what the truth is but I think because I felt a certain way, I want to address how I feel and make sure that I'm secured. I don't want to make a decision like 'Oh there's no point in me living and I should just end it all'. I don't want that to happen to me."

Devaiah is known for films like Dum Maaro Dum, Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela, Hunterrr, and more recently, Commando 3. He's also gearing up for a project with Ira Khan and Vijay Varma.

