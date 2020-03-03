Gulshan Devaiah on Sleepwalkers: Commentary on society and its imbalance

While he has always deeply admired Radhika Apte as a co-star, Gulshan Devaiah says she has just as ably slipped into her new role of a director. The duo recently wrapped up the shoot of her short film, Sleepwalkers, which reportedly revolves around climate change and society's apathy towards it.

"I prefer working on long formats, such as a feature film or series, but it was impossible for me to pass this project because it's my dear friend Radhika's directorial debut. It was also an opportunity for me to work with Shahana Goswami, whose work I greatly admire," says Devaiah of the short film that is produced by Abhishek Chaubey, Honey Trehan and Lalit Sharma.

While he is tight-lipped about his role in the film, the actor maintains that Apte has efficiently highlighted a larger cause through her story. "Without giving too much away, Sleepwalkers is a commentary on society, class, nature, lack of balance and greed," he says, adding that the offering will soon drop on a streaming platform.

