Gulshan Devaiah: Roles I can sleepwalk in don't attract me

bollywood

Gulshan Devaiah who is set to experiment with a Bihari avatar in the web series Smoke, says he prefers challenging roles over those he can do easily

Gulshan Devaiah

Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who is set to experiment with a Bihari avatar in the web series Smoke, says he prefers challenging roles over those he can do easily. "Challenges attract me. Roles that are difficult and that need work are the ones that interest me. Roles that I feel I can sleepwalk in don't attract me. I give these roles everything I possibly can in that given time and then it's for the audience to enjoy it or not," Gulshan said in a statement.

Be it the Maharashtrian Mandar Ponkshe in Hunterrr or Kutchi Bhavani in Goliyon Ki Raasleela - Ram-Leela, Chittappa Gowda from That Girl in Yellow Boots or the Goan Ricky in Dum Maaro Dum -- Gulshan has displayed his versatility in various projects.

Smoke is being touted as a gritty and dark crime drama set in the underbelly of Goa. It will premiere at the global entertainment content market MIPCOM 2018 in Cannes under the Made in India Originals' category on October 15.

According to a source, Gulshan kept his Bihari accent on and off the set throughout the duration of the shoot of "Smoke", which will release digitally on October 26.

The actor will also be seen in a double role in "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota" and as a parallel lead with Vidyut Jammwal in "Commando 3".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever