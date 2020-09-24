Search

Gulshan Devaiah, Sagarika Ghatge-starrer Footfairy to air directly on TV before going digital

Updated: 24 September, 2020 07:26 IST | Mohar Basu | Mumbai

Gulshan Devaiah's Footfairy will become the first film to air directly on TV during the pandemic, before moving to a digital platform.

A still from Footfairy
A still from Footfairy

Unlike several movies that are seeking a digital premiere, Gulshan Devaiah and Sagarika Ghatge-starrer Footfairy has become the first film since the pandemic to opt for a direct-to-cable release. The makers believe the medium will help them grab more eyeballs. In a move that will increase the film's shelf life, it has been heard that the psychological thriller has been acquired by Netflix for a subsequent digital release.

"Over the past few months, we've witnessed how an OTT release can give a boost to a film. However, since the reach of TV is substantially higher than that of OTT platforms in our country, the makers were certain about having a television premiere. It is now important to explore all mediums. So, a week after the film has aired on &Pictures on October 24, it will make its way to Netflix," reveals a source. The Kanishk Varma-directed venture revolves around a cat-and-mouse chase between a CBI officer and a serial killer.

First Published: 24 September, 2020 07:11 IST

