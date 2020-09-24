Gulshan Devaiah, Sagarika Ghatge-starrer Footfairy to air directly on TV before going digital

Unlike several movies that are seeking a digital premiere, Gulshan Devaiah and Sagarika Ghatge-starrer Footfairy has become the first film since the pandemic to opt for a direct-to-cable release. The makers believe the medium will help them grab more eyeballs. In a move that will increase the film's shelf life, it has been heard that the psychological thriller has been acquired by Netflix for a subsequent digital release.

"Over the past few months, we've witnessed how an OTT release can give a boost to a film. However, since the reach of TV is substantially higher than that of OTT platforms in our country, the makers were certain about having a television premiere. It is now important to explore all mediums. So, a week after the film has aired on &Pictures on October 24, it will make its way to Netflix," reveals a source. The Kanishk Varma-directed venture revolves around a cat-and-mouse chase between a CBI officer and a serial killer.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news