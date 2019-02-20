Gulshan Devaiah takes inspiration from former wrestler Ric Flair for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Updated: Feb 20, 2019, 08:42 IST | Mohar Basu

This is also [akin to] my character's [journey]. With my version of Jimmy, I pay homage to pro-wrestling, and particularly, to Flair and Guerrero."

Gulshan Devaiah takes inspiration from former wrestler Ric Flair for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
Gulshan Devaiah and Ric Flair

Set to play a professional wrestler in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Gulshan Devaiah took inspiration from former American wrestling professional Ric Flair, who the actor considers a heel (wrestler who portrays the villain or the antagonist in a match) when in his prime.

Devaiah asserts that his character, Jimmy, was written as a heel — one who doesn't play by the rules and exhibits despicable behaviour during the match. "I've been a fan of pro-wrestling since long. My character is a bad guy in pro-wrestling. He is loud, and indulges in trash talk.

Many great wrestlers like The Rock [Dwayne Johnson], John Cena, The Undertaker, Eddie Guerrero and Ric Flair started out being heels, and then transitioned to becoming Faces [good guys]. This is also [akin to] my character's [journey]. With my version of Jimmy, I pay homage to pro-wrestling, and particularly, to Flair and Guerrero."

Also Read: Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota to release on March 21, 2019

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

gulshan devaiahbollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra's dinner outing in Juhu

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK