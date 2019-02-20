Gulshan Devaiah takes inspiration from former wrestler Ric Flair for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

bollywood

This is also [akin to] my character's [journey]. With my version of Jimmy, I pay homage to pro-wrestling, and particularly, to Flair and Guerrero."

Gulshan Devaiah and Ric Flair

Set to play a professional wrestler in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Gulshan Devaiah took inspiration from former American wrestling professional Ric Flair, who the actor considers a heel (wrestler who portrays the villain or the antagonist in a match) when in his prime.

Devaiah asserts that his character, Jimmy, was written as a heel — one who doesn't play by the rules and exhibits despicable behaviour during the match. "I've been a fan of pro-wrestling since long. My character is a bad guy in pro-wrestling. He is loud, and indulges in trash talk.

Many great wrestlers like The Rock [Dwayne Johnson], John Cena, The Undertaker, Eddie Guerrero and Ric Flair started out being heels, and then transitioned to becoming Faces [good guys]. This is also [akin to] my character's [journey]. With my version of Jimmy, I pay homage to pro-wrestling, and particularly, to Flair and Guerrero."

Also Read: Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota to release on March 21, 2019

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates