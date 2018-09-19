Gulshan Devaiah: Want to surpass audience expectation

bollywood

Gulshan Devaiah feels artistes should always surprise audience

Gulshan Devaiah

Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who is preparing for his 'bad guy' role in the third instalment of Vidyut Jammwal starrer "Commando", feels artistes should always surprise audience.

"There are certain expectations with franchises such as 'Commando 3'," the 40-year-old "Hunterrr" actor said in a statement.

"Besides giving the audience what they expect, I intend to give them something more." This is not the first time that Gulshan is playing a negative character, he has earlier played the antagonist in "Shaitaan" and "Hate Story".

Talking about his experience of "Commando 3", Gulshan said: "It was fun to be undergoing this process and trying new creative ways with my co-actors. I'm working with many of them for the first time, including Vidyut.

"The team is taking the story forward and coming up with something new as to what an action franchise can be in terms of storytelling and characters, based in current times with a commercial mass appeal."

Gulshan also shared that director Aditya Datt has given him freedom to essay his role in his own way.

"I'm trying to bring in my own creative interpretation of what a modern antagonist is. The makers did not have restriction and have given me the liberty to bring out the character in my own way.

"I've done all the research and have been preparing for the film for the past two months," he said.

The "Commando" series was introduced in 2011 with "Commando: A One Man Army". The second one was "Commando 2: The Black Money Trail". Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah has backed the franchise.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever