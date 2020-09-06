Gulshan Grover gives us the best throwback photos and here's the proof

The badman of Bollywood, Gulshan Grover has worked with many actors. From Akshay Kumar to Juhi Chawla, Gulshan has shared the screen space with numerous celebs. While going through his Instagram profile, the actor's pictures back from the 90s did leave us in awe. Some were startling, and a few made us laugh out loud remembering the old movies and fun interviews back in the time.

Gulshan Grover has worked in more than 400 movies, and his contribution towards Hindi Cinema is worth the mention. Speaking of which, let's take a look at some of his throwback photos, from his Instagram account.

When he met Pamela Anderson:

Who does not wish to meet this Baywatch beauty? Pamela Anderson created a huge wave even when she entered the Bigg Boss house, back in season 4 of the popular reality show, leaving everyone in admiration of her beauty and grace. It seems like Pamela also left the 'badman' smitten with her finesse.

Katrina Kaif was his co-star:

Not kidding! In case you missed it, Katrina Kaif made her Bollywood debut with Boom, back in 2003, where she shared the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, Gulshan Grover and many other celebrities. But what caught everyone's eye was Katrina's chemistry with Gulshan Grover on the silver screen.

Aamir and Shah Rukh's romance:

You will surely not get this one right! Aamir Khan turned into a damsel to woo Gulshan Grover, well, that's what this picture suggests. In fact, Shah Rukh Khan's efforts to be along with the damsel (Aamir Khan) will leave you in splits. Isn't Aamir looking gorgeous? This did crack us up!

With the co-stars Akshay Kumar and Juhi Chawla:

Gulshan Grover, who was popularly known for his antagonist characters in the films, starred in Mr and Mrs Khiladi, along with Akshay Kumar and Juhi Chawla. The box-office hit did rule the cinema halls for quite some time, courtesy - Akshay Kumar and Juhi Chawla's banter, and to top it all, the ensemble cast.

From the un-released movie:

Back in 1992, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, Gulshan Grover, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rekha were set to collaborate for India's most expensive film (back then)- Time Machine. The film was supposed to be directed by Masoom and Mr India director Shekhar Kapur. However, destiny had other plans and the film never saw the light of the day. The actor shared the picture with a small history attached to it on Instagram.

On the professional front, Gulshan Grover has been a part of the Hindi film industry for nearly four decades. He made his Bollywood debut with Rocky in 1981 and is now gearing up for as many as three films- Sooryavanshi, Mumbai Saga, and Sadak 2.

