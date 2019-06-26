Gulshan Grover: Having my story told in a book exciting

bollywood

Gulshan Grover

Actor Gulshan Grover says having his story told in a book is exciting yet unnerving. The biography of the 'Bad Man of Bollywood' will get published next month by Penguin. The first look of the book, "Bad Man", is out.

"I have been a part of many stories across regions and languages but this is a completely new experience for me. Having my story told in a book is exciting yet unnerving," Gulshan said in a statement.

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who has worked with Gulshan in several films like "Gangster" and "Jism", said: "The ability to deconstruct and reinvent one's persona is the lifeblood of all successful durable entertainers all through history.

"The reason why Gulshan Grover has been able to survive in this novelty seeking business, where the audience is continuously asking for a new, fresh experience, is because he manages to do just that. Gulshan is a shape-shifter."

In this authorised biography, written by Roshmila Bhattacharya, Gulshan talks about life's journey - the ups and downs, his films, failures, successes, the industry through the decades, balancing Bollywood with his international projects, and how he has always stayed relevant.

Swati Chopra, Senior Commissioning Editor, Penguin Random House India, said: "Gulshan Grover's ability to immerse himself into a role, often villainous, is legendary. Through his biography, we get a rare insight into the mind and world of the 'bad man' of Bollywood."

