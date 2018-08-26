Gulshan Grover's international short film screened at the Festival Of Globe

bollywood

Gulshan Grover's international short film was recently screened at the Festival Of Globe in Silicon Valley, US

Gulshan Grover's international short film, Forbidden, based on honour killings, continues to do the rounds of film festivals. It was recently screened at the Festival Of Globe in Silicon Valley, US. The actor plays the character of a man, who kills his own daughter, because she falls in love with a boy from another community. The film and Grover have been fetching rave reviews on the festival circuit.

"Forbidden", based on a true life story of honour killing, premiered at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) in May 2011.The dramatic thriller is based on the story of a girl named Jasleen who was born and raised in New York. She was a doctor by profession who lost her life at the young age of 25. "Forbidden" is Salony's second film to be screened at the NYIFF after "Kajal". The film also features Salony Luthra, Gopal Divan and Dhanish Karthik.

