Gulshan Nain: This league has been a dream come true for me

Gulshan Nain offers his take on the controversies and the drama surrounding MTV BCL and his favourite players

Actor Gulshan Nain, who played in Ekta Kapoor and Anand Mishra's MTV BCL, shares his experience of being part of the sports reality show, his take on the controversies and the drama surrounding it and his favourite players.

How was the experience of being a part of MTV BCL?

I love playing cricket so this league has been a dream come true for me. I have a really enjoyed myself.

The youth has connected to the show and ratings are high, what is the feedback you are getting?

I am getting a lot of messages from people on social networks. In fact, it is much more than what I got last season. I am happy with the response

Drama is a big part of MTV BCL and it does entertain audiences. Comment.

I don't know that as it's not my forte. I just play my game and so does every other player in my team. We entertain people by playing good cricket.

Rakhi Sawant, Rajeev Thakur, Hiten Tejwani, Arshi Khan, Chestha Bhagat did a lot of drama on the pitch and audiences are loving it. Comment.

It's good if people are loving it. This increases our ratings, which is amazing for the show.

Do controversies always help an actor? What is your viewpoint?

It depends on what an actor's aim is. If you just want fame regardless of your image, then it's fine, otherwise, I don't think so.

Bigg Boss kind of content always attracts audiences. Comment

People always want to see the other side of an actor, their real side. That's why reality shows are a hit.

Who has been your favourite player in the league and why?

I liked each and every member of my team.

Who was the most irritating player on the field and why?

Every attention seeking person irritates me, so obviously there were many. I can't take names though.

