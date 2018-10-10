Gulzar: Cinema not a Bible to teach people to be good humans

bollywood

Gulzar says cinema is not like a Bible which will teach people to be good human beings, but it is rather a mirror which reflects society

Gulzar

Veteran writer-filmmaker Gulzar says cinema is not like a Bible which will teach people to be good human beings, but it is rather a mirror which reflects society. Gulzar was interacting with the media at the launch of Bhavani Iyer's debut novel Anon on Tuesday in Mumbai.

The #MeToo movement exploded in India after Tanushree Dutta renewed a decade-old complaint of harassment against Nana Patekar two weeks ago.

Commenting on the movement that has gained momentum, Gulzar said: "Cinema is reflection of the society. If we say harassment of a women or a girl is happening only in cinema, then I don't think so. It has spread all over the society. Cinema has yet spared you where sexual harassment cases are still occurring with 4-year-old girl and a 8-year-old girl and thank God that cinema hasn't put that mirror in front of people.

"But beware, cinema has started reflecting every part of your life."

Gulzar has directed path-breaking films like Koshish, Aandhi and Maachis in his career. He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2004. He said cinema cannot teach people how to be good humans.

"It is not only dependent on good old stories. We say we love children and we respect women, but are we doing that in our real life? So cinema is still sparing you... Which you have started realising, so let the cinema come in and tell you this is what you are.

"It is not that cinema will teach us good values and morals to carry. Cinema is not meant for that. If you are thinking that cinema is like a Bible which will teach you to be a good human, then you are mistaken."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever