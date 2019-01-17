Gulzar: Current generation of filmmakers making really good films

bollywood

Gulzar, who has made some critically-acclaimed movies during his tenure as a filmmaker, has praised the current generation of filmmakers saying they are making really good films

Veteran writer-filmmaker Gulzar, who has made some critically-acclaimed movies during his tenure as a filmmaker, has praised the current generation of filmmakers, saying they are making really good films. Gulzar was interacting with the media at the trailer launch of animated film Goopi Gawaiyaa Bagha Bajaiyaan along with film's director Shilpa Ranade on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Gulzar has directed acclaimed films like Koshish, Parichay, Aandhi, Angoor and Maachis in his film career. Gulzar directed his last film Hu Tu Tu which released in 1999.

When asked whether he ever feels like directing a film again, he said: "I don't think I need to return to direction...that's because contemporary filmmakers like Shilpa (Ranade), Meghna (Gulzar) and Vishal (Bhardwaj) are making really good films. Vishal has made films for children also and Meghna has made films on current topics. Now, Shilpa has made film for children, so now it's their time."

Gulzar added that current generation of filmmakers are much ahead of him. He said: "Let me sit back, they are making films which are cinematically better than me." He said that he is now focusing only on writing.

"I don't need to return to direction because I feel that books are also necessary medium to educate or entertain children."

Goopi Gawaiyaa Bagha Bajaiyaan is a captivating animated adaptation of a cherished children's classic by Satyajit Ray. This timeless fable is the story of Goopi and Bagha, a pair of musicians gifted with magical powers by the King of Ghosts.

It is directed by Shipa Ranade and produced by CFSI (Children's Film Society of India), in association with Karadi Tales -- a publishing house known for children's books. It has been nominated and awarded at many film festivals in India and abroad.

The film is scheduled for release on March 1.

