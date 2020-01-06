Gulzar: Meghna rejects my lines too

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

If the beautiful lyrics he penned for Dilbaro for daughter Meghna Gulzar's last release, Raazi, were among the finest we've heard in recent times, veteran writer Gulzar has evidently stolen the show again with the title track of Deepika Padukone-starrer, Chhapaak. In an interview with mid-day, the lyricist reveals that weaving the word into a song was no mean feat.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What was your reaction when Meghna first told you about this story of an acid attack survivor?

She didn't come to me with the idea. She was working on it, and was half-way through the script when I asked her [about it]. She had tackled [problematic] subjects in films like Filhaal, Talvar, and then Raazi. Due to her research work, files were piled up on our table all the time. I told her, I thought you were working on the life of our field marshal [Sam] Manekshaw, because that's what I had read in the papers. She said since that film would take time and a lot of research [she decided to work on this one instead].

She doesn't pick easy [subjects]. I could only admire her courage, devotion, and social consciousness. Any father would be proud.

Does Meghna let you have it your way as a songwriter, or does she have suggestions?

No, she's a very difficult director. [I'm speaking] from past experience too. We [have a] professional [approach]; she expects it to be that way. She guides you through it [song-writing]. She rejects lines and songs, even those that I've written. This isn't the first time [she has done so]. It's been happening since we did Filhaal. She knows what she wants, and I admire that. That's the right way to work. Being a senior, or a father, doesn't have to [matter]. It's a director's medium.

Shankar [Mahadevan, Chhapaak composer along with Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa] is spontaneous with his creativity. For instance, the word chhapaak was difficult for me to use in a line. It's a sound, afterall. Shankar took it upon himself [to weave it in]. He said, "I'll see that it happens; you [suggest] a line."

Can you tell us something about the other tracks? There's Nok jhok, and two other unreleased numbers you've written.

[Working on] Nok jhok was a different experience. It's not only a song; it's a scene in verses. Three cooks, the director, the music director and the lyricist, worked together to prepare that sweet-dish. [The title track] Chhapaak is the theme of the film. You need to see whose perspective you are [presenting] — that of the narrator, director or survivor. The most difficult perspective is of the girl. But, the script [made me understand] how she felt.

Do you read about subjects, like this one, before writing about it?

The script is supposed to provide what you need. Maybe, with certain films, you may have to know more about the subject [before writing about it]. For example, with a film like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, one would like to know more about [Milkha]. With Manekshaw, one would want to know about the movement he is involved in; with Raazi, you should know about the war, and [the protagonist's] motivation.

