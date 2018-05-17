Gulzar moves daughter Meghna to tears at Raazi success bash

It was an emotional moment for Meghna Gulzar and her legendary dad Gulzar at the Raazi success bash. Here's what happened



Meghna Gulzar

As we all know that Meghna Gulzar's Raazi has been garnering a lot of success at the box office. And recently to celebrate the occasion, the entire cast came together. What was special was that in order to congratulate the cast Gulzar Saab was also present at the do. It was quite an emotional moment for both Megha and her father, and the moment Gulzar Saab took the microphone to speak about the film, his journey and his daughter’s journey, the Raazi director couldn't help tearing up. While the tears were out of joy and happiness, the director just couldn’t stop crying. About Raazi, what Gulzar Saab said was that, he had decided a journey with that film, and that he was satisfied for Raazi receiving a positive response from the audience.

Talking about daughter Meghna, he said that not all parents are lucky to be the audience for their daughter's film and Meghna has given them that moment. He further added that he was content with the fact that now Meghna does not need to follow, but lead the generations to come, whether they are stars, technicians or an entire unit. He also added that whatever he felt at that moment for Meghna, Mahesh Bhatt would have similar feelings pertaining to Alia.

Gulzar added that this has been a special journey for him, and he is happy and satisfied. Listening to all this coming from father Gulzar, Meghna couldn't control her emotions, in fact, she got off the stage many times. Gulzar Saab also mentioned that what he wrote in one of his literary works that read 'felt a drop of dew' he compared Meghna to that pure drop. For those who don't know, the song Ae Watan from Raazi has been penned by Gulzar Saab and he has supported daughter Meghna throughout the film.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates