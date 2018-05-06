Gulzar's inputs are like painter's last stroke, says daughter Meghna

The father-daughter duo joined creative forces for the forthcoming release Raazi, which is based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat



Meghna Gulzar

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar says her father and celebrated writer Gulzar's inputs for a movie are like a painter's last stroke which leave a lasting impression. The father-daughter duo joined creative forces for the forthcoming release Raazi, which is based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat.

Sharing her experience of working with her father and industry veteran Gulzar in the film, Meghna said here: "He has supervised dialogues, script of the film and penned down the lyrics I think his inputs in films are like painter's last stroke of the painting which changes emotion of that painting altogether... He is like that.

"We first write the script and do preps for the film, and then it's time to write the songs. As he comes in the picture to write lyrics for the film, the whole film gets elevated a few notches higher. He has seen the film and he really liked it. He has told me that 'It has become your habit to mute the audience after making film like Talvar and now again, you will do that with Raazi.'"

The movie, about a girl who risks her life by marrying a Pakistani army officer and moves to the neighbouring country to spy for her own, features Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. British censors have given the film a 12A certification -- not generally suitable for children aged under 12 -- with no cuts.

Meghna said: "Forget the British censor board... We have got approval from Indian censors without any cuts, which I think is a big relief because you feel satisfied when people who are certifying the film can relate with your sensibilities and intentions through which you are presenting the film.

"I think certification also impacts business of the film when you obtain 12A certification from British censor board, then it is also important for producers of the film, and more audience can watch it in theatres." The film is scheduled to release on May 11.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever