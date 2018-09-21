Gun gone! Criminals snatch rifle from policemen sipping tea

hatke

Incident takes place near Jharkhand Chief Minister's heavily guarded residence

Representational Picture

In a bizarre incident on Friday, unidentified criminals snatched a rifle from a policeman who was sipping tea. The incident took place near the Jharkhand Chief Minister's official residence. The criminals flung the rifle and escaped after being chased by the police. According to the police, the incident took place near Ram temple on Kanke road, just 300 metres from Chief Minister's heavily guarded residence.

A group of policemen from the Police Control Room were having tea when one of them asked a motorcycle rider to halt. However, the bike rider suddenly snatched the rifle from the policemen and escaped along with an accomplice on the bike.

Though surprised, the police personnel pursued the gun snatchers. Seeing the cop in their pursuit, the criminals threw away the weapon near Morabadi ground but managed to escape.

