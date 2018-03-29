Gun wielding man shoots at his cousin for ousting him from his business

The victim, whose younger brother was killed by the accused 18 years back, received minor injuries in the incident



The motor pump shop that Rajkumar Jaiswal runs at Pimpripada, Malad

Almost 18 years after killing his cousin over a dispute regarding the business they were partners in, a 50-year-old man opened fire at the deceased's elder brother after barging into his shop in Pimpripada locality of Malad (West) on Tuesday afternoon. However, the victim was immediately rushed to Siddharth Hospital in Goregaon, where he is undergoing treatment. His condition is reported to be stable.

Business partners

According to the police, the arrested accused has been identified as Jaiprakash Jaiswal. The victim Rajkumar Jaiswal, a resident of Pinparipada, runs a motor pump shop located in the same area. Primary investigation has revealed that Rajkumar, Jaiprakash and his late brother Ratesh Jaiswal had started a motor pump business in partnership several years back. However, after a couple of months, Jaiprakash was found to be involved in some misdeeds with regard to the business, after which he was removed from the partnership. Miffed with this, the accused killed Ratesh in 2004, following which he was sent to jail. After spending 14 years in jail, in 2014 he came to Mumbai and started staying at Byculla.



The pistol that was used in the crime

Chopper, kerosene seized

Police sources said that he had made plans to kill Rajkumar several times but never found success. On Wednesday afternoon, when he entered the victim's shop with a country-made pistol, Rajkumar tried to close the door, but by that time Jayprakash had already fired a round at him. Hearing the noise, one of the workers rushed in to help the victim and informed the police about the incident. The cops have also seized a chopper and kerosene from the accused, which he was carrying in a bag.

Speaking to mid-day, an officer from Kurar police station, said, "We are trying to find out from where he bought the country-made pistol. He was arrested after a case was registered against him under section 307 of IPC. He will be produced in court on Thursday. Further investigation into the matter is on."

