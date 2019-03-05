Guneet Monga forays into south with Suriya's next Tamil film

regional-cinema

Guneet Monga announced her association with Suriya's 2D Entertainment on his next project with director Sudha Kongara

Guneet Monga

Film producer Guneet Monga, who backed Oscar-winning short documentary Period. End of Sentence is making inroads into the southern Indian film market with Suriya's next yet-untitled Tamil outing.

Monga took to Twitter to announce her association with Suriya's 2D Entertainment on his next project with director Sudha Kongara. "Our first Tamil film producing with Aalif Surti, Sriram, Achin Jain and Sikhya Entertainment. Very excited for this. Directed by rockstar woman Sudha Kongara (sic)," she tweeted.

Currently dubbed as Suriya 38, the film will be co-produced by Monga along with 2D Entertainment. Suriya is busy wrapping up K.V. Anand's Tamil action thriller Kaappaan, in which he plays a bodyguard to Prime Minister, being essayed by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal.

Suriya 38 will most likely go on the floors in last week of March or April. G.V. Prakash Kumar has been roped in to compose music for the project, which will mark the maiden collaboration between Suriya and Sudha.

Also read: Guneet Monga on India's Oscar win: Validation that I am headed the right way

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever