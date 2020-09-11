Guneet Virdi: Godsend child spreading the optimistic aura

Some people born perfectly and some with differently-abled and this differently-abled is nothing to do with their ability. Their ability is much higher than normal people because they have god gifted talent, you just need a person who identifies their talent and track them in a right path. Guneet Virdi is one of the identifiers of differently-abled talent. Guneet is a celebrity makeup artist and recently marks up 500k followers on Instagram, in order to celebrate his 500k followers, he celebrated it in a real hero way.

He celebrated with differently-abled children of Feet Me Up, on Sunday evening 6th September 2020 children of feet me up showcased their talent of dancing, singing and dramatics to ode the gracious personality that Guneet Virdi is. Feet Me Up is a venture where differently-abled children are vocationally trained for hand painting, shoes and clothing. Their aim is to give employment opportunity to them later on in life. It is very Thankful to Guneet Virdi or doing such exceptional work to differently-abled children and help them to grow in life. People like Guneet Virdi are blessing of god to the world.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever