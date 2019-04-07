Gunfight between army and militants takes place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Updated: Apr 07, 2019, 10:57 IST | IANS

The security forces with Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel launched a search operation in the area

Pulwama

A gunfight took place on Sunday between the security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

After receiving information about the presence of militants in the Kahilil forests of Tral, the security forces with Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel launched a search operation in the area.

"As the security forces tightened the cordon, the militants started firing which triggered the ongoing gunfight," the police added.

